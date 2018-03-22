San Francisco vs. Campbell odds: CBI 2018 seminfinal picks from computer model on 17-4 run
Our advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Campbell vs. San Francisco game 10,000 times
The College Basketball Invitational has proven to be a strong breeding ground for college basketball programs on the rise. San Francisco and Campbell look to take the next step when they meet Thursday night (10 p.m. ET) in a CBI 2018 semifinal. The home-standing Dons are nine-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 146.5.
Before you make any kind of pick, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say. This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, enters this week on a blistering 17-4 run with its postseason basketball selections. Now, it takes aim at this matchup between the Dons, who compete in the West Coast Conference, and the Camels of the Big South.
Recent winners of the CBI have quickly moved on to greater feats, as evidenced by 2015 winner Loyola-Chicago and 2016 winner Nevada meeting in this week's Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
The Dons of San Francisco went 9-9 in the competitive WCC to tie for third place and just notched their 20th win of the season with a 78-73 victory over Utah Valley in the CBI quarterfinals.
They were also a giant killer of sorts, posting a 66-64 win on a neutral court over Mountain West Conference regular-season champion Nevada and a 70-63 upset of a 30-win Saint Mary's team that reached the NIT quarterfinals.
San Francisco features a deliberate, balanced attack with four players who average double-figures. Souley Boum leads the way despite logging just 20.7 minutes per contest.
Campbell posted a 10-8 mark for fourth place in the Big South and enters this contest with wins in six of its last nine.
The Camels are bit more uptempo at 76.3 points per game and are led by Chris Clemons, who will likely be the best player on the court. His 25.1-point scoring average is fourth-best in the country.
Clemons had 35 points, making six 3-pointers, in Campbell's 71-69 quarterfinal win over New Orleans. He added five assists, four rebounds and three steals for the Camels, who shot 51.2 percent from the field.
Will the heavily-favored Dons ride their home-court advantage at War Memorial Gymnasium to the CBI finals, or will the Camels pull the upset? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of Campbell-San Francisco you can bank on 70 percent of the time, all from the computer model that is on a blistering 17-4 run with its postseason college basketball picks.
-
FSU vs. Gonzaga odds, NCAA picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Thursday's FSU vs. Gonzaga Sweet 16 game 10,000 time...
-
Printable NCAA Tournament bracket
Your current bracket is almost surely busted. Print a new one here after all of the upsets...
-
Re-seeding Sweet 16: Kentucky not top 10
The bracket is a beautiful catastrophe -- so who comes after Villanova, Duke and Kansas?
-
Ranking each of the Sweet 16 games 1-8
The East sets up as the most compelling regional of the four
-
Final Four tip times, TV schedule, dates
The road to the Final Four has been nearly paved, with 16 teams vying for the four precious...
-
Louisville to meet with Chris Mack
Mack has turned Xavier into a perennial Big East power and could return to his wife's root...