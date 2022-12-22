Who's Playing

Hartford @ San Francisco

Current Records: Hartford 4-10; San Francisco 10-4

What to Know

The San Francisco Dons are getting right back to it as they host the Hartford Hawks at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at War Memorial Gymnasium. The Dons should still be riding high after a win, while Hartford will be looking to right the ship.

The sound you heard on Wednesday was the absolute smackdown San Francisco laid on the Arizona State Sun Devils. Four players on San Francisco scored in the double digits: guard Khalil Shabazz (26), forward Isaiah Hawthorne (19), guard Tyrell Roberts (14), and guard Marcus Williams (11). Hawthorne hadn't helped his team much against the UT Arlington Mavericks on Monday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Hartford received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 67-51 to the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers.

San Francisco is the favorite in this one, with an expected 24-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.

Hartford's defeat took them down to 4-10 while San Francisco's victory pulled them up to 10-4. In their victory, the Dons relied heavily on Khalil Shabazz, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points, six dimes and seven rebounds. the Hawks will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.02

Odds

The Dons are a big 24-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dons as a 23-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.