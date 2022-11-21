Who's Playing

Northern Iowa @ San Francisco

Current Records: Northern Iowa 1-1; San Francisco 4-0

What to Know

The San Francisco Dons will take on the Northern Iowa Panthers at 12:30 p.m. ET Monday at T-Mobile Center. San Francisco should still be riding high after a victory, while Northern Iowa will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Dons were able to grind out a solid win over the Fresno State Bulldogs last week, winning 67-60. San Francisco's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Tyrell Roberts, who had 22 points, and forward Zane Meeks, who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, Northern Iowa lost to the Richmond Spiders on the road by a decisive 68-55 margin.

San Francisco is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Northern Iowa's loss took them down to 1-1 while San Francisco's victory pulled them up to 4-0. We'll see if the Panthers can steal the Dons' luck or if San Francisco records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Dons are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Dons, as the game opened with the Dons as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.