Pacific @ San Francisco

Current Records: Pacific 10-10; San Francisco 12-9

The San Francisco Dons are 10-3 against the Pacific Tigers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. San Francisco and Pacific will face off in a West Coast battle at 11 p.m. ET at War Memorial Gymnasium. The Dons are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory.

San Francisco received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 78-61 to the Saint Mary's Gaels. One thing holding San Francisco back was the mediocre play of guard Khalil Shabazz, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 1-for-11 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Pacific and the Santa Clara Broncos on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Tigers falling 92-81 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the loss, Pacific got a solid performance out of guard Judson Martindale, who had 17 points.

This next game looks promising for the Dons, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-7 against the spread when favored.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.02

The Dons are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

San Francisco have won ten out of their last 13 games against Pacific.