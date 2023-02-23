Who's Playing
Portland @ San Francisco
Current Records: Portland 13-16; San Francisco 17-12
What to Know
The Portland Pilots have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Pilots and the San Francisco Dons will face off in a West Coast battle at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at War Memorial Gymnasium. San Francisco should still be feeling good after a win, while Portland will be looking to regain their footing.
Portland received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 103-84 to the Santa Clara Broncos. Guard Mike Meadows did his best for Portland, finishing with 39 points (a whopping 46% of their total). Meadows hadn't helped his team much against the Saint Mary's Gaels two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, San Francisco beat the Pacific Tigers 76-68 last Thursday. The Dons' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Khalil Shabazz, who had 26 points in addition to five rebounds, and guard Tyrell Roberts, who had 25 points along with five boards.
The Pilots are expected to lose this next one by 8. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-8 ATS when expected to lose.
Portland didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with San Francisco in the teams' previous meeting last month, but they still walked away with a 92-87 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Portland since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $4.80
Odds
The Dons are a big 8-point favorite against the Pilots, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
San Francisco have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Portland.
- Jan 12, 2023 - Portland 92 vs. San Francisco 87
- Feb 08, 2022 - Portland 69 vs. San Francisco 68
- Feb 05, 2022 - San Francisco 74 vs. Portland 71
- Jan 14, 2021 - San Francisco 79 vs. Portland 63
- Jan 07, 2021 - San Francisco 88 vs. Portland 64
- Feb 27, 2020 - San Francisco 81 vs. Portland 65
- Jan 04, 2020 - Portland 76 vs. San Francisco 65
- Feb 16, 2019 - San Francisco 68 vs. Portland 63
- Jan 24, 2019 - San Francisco 83 vs. Portland 61
- Feb 08, 2018 - San Francisco 65 vs. Portland 63
- Dec 30, 2017 - San Francisco 84 vs. Portland 61
- Feb 18, 2017 - San Francisco 65 vs. Portland 51
- Jan 19, 2017 - San Francisco 75 vs. Portland 50
- Jan 28, 2016 - San Francisco 87 vs. Portland 76
- Dec 31, 2015 - San Francisco 107 vs. Portland 95