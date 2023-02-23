Who's Playing

Portland @ San Francisco

Current Records: Portland 13-16; San Francisco 17-12

What to Know

The Portland Pilots have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Pilots and the San Francisco Dons will face off in a West Coast battle at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at War Memorial Gymnasium. San Francisco should still be feeling good after a win, while Portland will be looking to regain their footing.

Portland received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 103-84 to the Santa Clara Broncos. Guard Mike Meadows did his best for Portland, finishing with 39 points (a whopping 46% of their total). Meadows hadn't helped his team much against the Saint Mary's Gaels two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, San Francisco beat the Pacific Tigers 76-68 last Thursday. The Dons' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Khalil Shabazz, who had 26 points in addition to five rebounds, and guard Tyrell Roberts, who had 25 points along with five boards.

The Pilots are expected to lose this next one by 8. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-8 ATS when expected to lose.

Portland didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with San Francisco in the teams' previous meeting last month, but they still walked away with a 92-87 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Portland since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $4.80

Odds

The Dons are a big 8-point favorite against the Pilots, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Francisco have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Portland.