N. Dak. State Bison @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: N. Dak. State 4-3, San Jose State 4-2

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

After four games on the road, San Jose State is heading back home. They will take on the N. Dak. State Bison at 11:00 p.m. ET on Monday. San Jose State might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up ten turnovers on Monday.

San Jose State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 19 points or more this season. They blew past the Pirates 71-52.

San Jose State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Alvaro Cardenas, who scored 23 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Trey Anderson, who scored 12 points along with 3 blocks.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Bison, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 86-71 loss to the Antelopes on Saturday.

The Spartans' win pushed their record up to 4-2, while the Pirates' bumped their own up to the opposite: 2-4.

Going forward, San Jose State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as San Jose State and N. Dak. State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. San Jose State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75 points per game. However, it's not like N. Dak. State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 76.6 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

San Jose State is a big 8.5-point favorite against N. Dak. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

