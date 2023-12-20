Who's Playing

Santa Clara Broncos @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: Santa Clara 8-4, San Jose State 6-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.99

What to Know

The Santa Clara Broncos will head out on the road to face off against the San Jose State Spartans at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Provident Credit Union Event Center. San Jose State does have the home-court advantage, but Santa Clara is expected to win by 2.5 points.

Santa Clara can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They walked away with a 69-61 victory over the Cougars.

Santa Clara can attribute much of their success to Adama Bal, who scored 23 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored San Jose State last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 86-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Grizzlies. It was the first time this season that San Jose State let down their fans at home.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Alvaro Cardenas, who scored 11 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of William Humer, who scored 11 points along with six rebounds.

The Broncos' victory bumped their record up to 8-4. As for the Spartans, their loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 6-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Santa Clara hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.3 points per game. However, it's not like San Jose State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Santa Clara came up short against San Jose State when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 75-64. Can Santa Clara avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Santa Clara is a slight 2.5-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Santa Clara has won 4 out of their last 7 games against San Jose State.