UCSB Gauchos @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: UCSB 3-0, San Jose State 0-3

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

After three games on the road, San Jose State is heading back home. They will welcome the UCSB Gauchos at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The Spartans have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Having struggled with ten defeats in a row dating back to last season, San Jose State finally turned things around against Life-Pacific on Monday. They claimed a resounding 93-56 victory over the Warriors. The Spartans' offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

San Jose State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, UCSB had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 45 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Bulldogs by a score of 91-86. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UCSB to victory, but perhaps none more so than Stephan Swenson, who went 6 for 7 en route to 14 points plus six assists and two steals. Deuce Turner was another key player, scoring 24 points.

San Jose State made their fans wait, but they finally earned their first win of the season to make their record 0-3. As for UCSB, their win bumped their record up to 3-0.