Who's Playing

Alabama State @ San Jose State

Current Records: Alabama State 0-3; San Jose State 2-0

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Alabama State Hornets at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 15 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. SJSU should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Alabama State will be looking to right the ship.

Everything went the Spartans' way against the Bethesda Flames this past Saturday as they made off with a 90-68 win.

Meanwhile, Alabama State found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 91-62 punch to the gut against the Pepperdine Waves on Sunday. Alabama State was surely aware of their 18-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard Isaiah Range wasn't much of a difference maker for Alabama State; Range played for 33 minutes with 4-for-13 shooting.

SJSU is now a perfect 2-0 while the Hornets sit at 0-3. A couple last-season defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Spartans have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 30%, which places them 13th in college basketball. Less enviably, Alabama State is 362nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.