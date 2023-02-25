Who's Playing

Boise State @ San Jose State

Current Records: Boise State 22-6; San Jose State 16-12

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans are 1-12 against the Boise State Broncos since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. SJSU and Boise State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7 p.m. ET at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The Broncos should still be riding high after a win, while the Spartans will be looking to right the ship.

The game between SJSU and the Nevada Wolf Pack on Tuesday was not particularly close, with SJSU falling 66-51. Forward Tibet Gorener (14 points) and guard Omari Moore (13 points) were the top scorers for SJSU.

Meanwhile, Boise State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the New Mexico Lobos on Wednesday, but they still walked away with an 82-77 victory. Boise State's guard Max Rice was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 5-for-10 from downtown and finishing with 30 points and seven boards.

The Spartans are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

SJSU is now 16-12 while the Broncos sit at 22-6. Boise State is 17-4 after wins this year, and SJSU is 8-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Odds

The Broncos are a 3.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boise State have won 12 out of their last 13 games against San Jose State.