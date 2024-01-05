The Boise State Broncos (9-4) will try to build on their impressive form when they face the San Jose State Spartans (7-7) on Friday night. Boise State has won six of its last seven games, including an 85-63 win over Utah Valley last Friday. San Jose State has lost five of its last seven games, falling to Wyoming in a 75-73 final on Tuesday to open Mountain West play. The Broncos won 11 consecutive games against the Spartans prior to a 74-68 loss last February.

San Jose State vs. Boise State spread: Boise State -5

San Jose State vs. Boise State over/under: 138.5 points

San Jose State vs. Boise State money line: San Jose State +193, Boise State -239

Why San Jose State can cover

San Jose State is coming off a pair of impressive performances, beginning with an 81-78 win over Santa Clara as a 4.5-point home underdog. Junior guard Myron Amey Jr. scored 17 points and sealed the victory with a free throw with 29 seconds remaining. Amey added nine rebounds and five assists, while junior guard Alvaro Cardenas posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 assists.

The Spartans stayed within the 5-point spread in a 75-73 loss to Wyoming on Tuesday, taking a 47-35 lead into halftime of that loss. Cardenas finished with 21 points and nine rebounds on 8 of 13 shooting, while junior forward Tibet Gorener had 16 points and six rebounds. San Jose State has covered the spread in five of its last six games against Mountain West opponents.

Why Boise State can cover

Boise State has dominated this head-to-head series, winning 11 of the last 12 meetings and 13 of the last 16 games at San Jose State. The Broncos have won six of their last seven games this season, including an 85-63 win over Utah Valley last Friday. Senior guard Max Rice had 22 points on 8 of 12 shooting, pacing five double-digit scorers for Boise State.

Junior forward O'Mar Stanley had 20 points and seven rebounds to help the Broncos easily cover the spread as 11-point favorites. Boise State opened its current winning stretch with a 63-60 win at Saint Mary's on Dec. 1 as a 3-point underdog, powered by 17 points and five assists from junior forward Tyson Degenhart. San Jose State has only won two of its last 15 games in January, and it has covered just two times in its last seven games.

