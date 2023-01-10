Who's Playing

Fresno State @ San Jose State

Current Records: Fresno State 6-9; San Jose State 11-6

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans haven't won a game against the Fresno State Bulldogs since Jan. 7 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. SJSU and Fresno State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Provident Credit Union Event Center. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

2023 "welcomed" the Spartans with a 67-40 beatdown courtesy of the Nevada Wolf Pack this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, 2023 "welcomed" Fresno State with a 79-57 beatdown courtesy of the Colorado State Rams this past Saturday. The losing side was boosted by forward Isaih Moore, who had 23 points along with eight rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, SJSU is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Odds

The Spartans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Fresno State have won 12 out of their last 14 games against San Jose State.