Who's Playing
Fresno State @ San Jose State
Current Records: Fresno State 6-9; San Jose State 11-6
What to Know
The San Jose State Spartans haven't won a game against the Fresno State Bulldogs since Jan. 7 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. SJSU and Fresno State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Provident Credit Union Event Center. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.
2023 "welcomed" the Spartans with a 67-40 beatdown courtesy of the Nevada Wolf Pack this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, 2023 "welcomed" Fresno State with a 79-57 beatdown courtesy of the Colorado State Rams this past Saturday. The losing side was boosted by forward Isaih Moore, who had 23 points along with eight rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, SJSU is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Spartans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Fresno State have won 12 out of their last 14 games against San Jose State.
- Mar 09, 2022 - Fresno State 69 vs. San Jose State 67
- Feb 01, 2022 - Fresno State 73 vs. San Jose State 43
- Jan 11, 2022 - Fresno State 79 vs. San Jose State 59
- Jan 10, 2021 - Fresno State 80 vs. San Jose State 65
- Jan 08, 2021 - Fresno State 79 vs. San Jose State 64
- Feb 12, 2020 - Fresno State 84 vs. San Jose State 78
- Jan 04, 2020 - Fresno State 79 vs. San Jose State 64
- Mar 09, 2019 - Fresno State 121 vs. San Jose State 81
- Jan 02, 2019 - Fresno State 73 vs. San Jose State 53
- Feb 14, 2018 - Fresno State 77 vs. San Jose State 57
- Feb 15, 2017 - Fresno State 77 vs. San Jose State 59
- Jan 07, 2017 - San Jose State 69 vs. Fresno State 62
- Feb 03, 2016 - San Jose State 65 vs. Fresno State 53
- Jan 16, 2016 - Fresno State 81 vs. San Jose State 74