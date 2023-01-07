Who's Playing

Nevada @ San Jose State

Current Records: Nevada 13-3; San Jose State 11-5

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack are 9-1 against the San Jose State Spartans since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Wolf Pack and SJSU will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4 p.m. ET at Provident Credit Union Event Center. Nevada won both of their matches against SJSU last season (81-72 and 90-60) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

The Colorado State Rams typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Nevada proved too difficult a challenge. Nevada captured a comfortable 80-69 win. They got double-digit scores from five players: center Will Baker (16), guard Jarod Lucas (16), guard Kenan Blackshear (15), forward Nick Davidson (12), and forward Darrion Williams (10).

Meanwhile, the Spartans lost 67-64 to the Boise State Broncos on Tuesday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Boise State's guard Marcus Shaver Jr. with 0:03 remaining. SJSU's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Omari Moore, who had 22 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds, and center Ibrahima Diallo, who had 12 points along with five blocks and five boards.

Nevada is now 13-3 while SJSU sits at 11-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Nevada ranks 23rd in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.8 on average. Less enviably, the Spartans are 363rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 7.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Nevada have won nine out of their last ten games against San Jose State.