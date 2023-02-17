Who's Playing
New Mexico @ San Jose State
Current Records: New Mexico 19-7; San Jose State 16-10
What to Know
The San Jose State Spartans and the New Mexico Lobos are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The Spartans will be strutting in after a victory while New Mexico will be stumbling in from a loss.
SJSU bagged a 75-66 win over the UNLV Rebels on Tuesday. SJSU's forward Trey Anderson filled up the stat sheet, shooting 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finishing with 19 points and five boards.
Meanwhile, New Mexico lost to the Wyoming Cowboys at home by a decisive 70-56 margin. A silver lining for New Mexico was the play of forward Morris Udeze, who posted a double-double on 17 rebounds and 12 points. Udeze hadn't helped his team much against the Air Force Falcons last Friday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Spartans are expected to win a tight contest Friday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
SJSU suffered a grim 77-57 defeat to the Lobos in the teams' previous meeting last month. Maybe SJSU will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Spartans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
New Mexico have won ten out of their last 15 games against San Jose State.
- Jan 17, 2023 - New Mexico 77 vs. San Jose State 57
- Feb 20, 2022 - San Jose State 71 vs. New Mexico 55
- Jan 28, 2022 - New Mexico 86 vs. San Jose State 70
- Jan 23, 2021 - San Jose State 83 vs. New Mexico 71
- Jan 21, 2021 - New Mexico 67 vs. San Jose State 51
- Mar 04, 2020 - New Mexico 79 vs. San Jose State 66
- Jan 21, 2020 - New Mexico 86 vs. San Jose State 59
- Jan 01, 2020 - San Jose State 88 vs. New Mexico 85
- Feb 26, 2019 - San Jose State 89 vs. New Mexico 82
- Feb 13, 2019 - New Mexico 92 vs. San Jose State 60
- Feb 03, 2018 - New Mexico 71 vs. San Jose State 68
- Jan 06, 2018 - New Mexico 80 vs. San Jose State 47
- Feb 04, 2017 - San Jose State 78 vs. New Mexico 68
- Feb 13, 2016 - New Mexico 74 vs. San Jose State 58
- Jan 23, 2016 - New Mexico 83 vs. San Jose State 64