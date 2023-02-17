Who's Playing

New Mexico @ San Jose State

Current Records: New Mexico 19-7; San Jose State 16-10

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans and the New Mexico Lobos are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The Spartans will be strutting in after a victory while New Mexico will be stumbling in from a loss.

SJSU bagged a 75-66 win over the UNLV Rebels on Tuesday. SJSU's forward Trey Anderson filled up the stat sheet, shooting 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finishing with 19 points and five boards.

Meanwhile, New Mexico lost to the Wyoming Cowboys at home by a decisive 70-56 margin. A silver lining for New Mexico was the play of forward Morris Udeze, who posted a double-double on 17 rebounds and 12 points. Udeze hadn't helped his team much against the Air Force Falcons last Friday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Spartans are expected to win a tight contest Friday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

SJSU suffered a grim 77-57 defeat to the Lobos in the teams' previous meeting last month. Maybe SJSU will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Spartans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New Mexico have won ten out of their last 15 games against San Jose State.