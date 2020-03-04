San Jose State vs. New Mexico odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 4 predictions from proven model

The San Jose State Spartans and the New Mexico Lobos will face off in a Mountain West clash at 5:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center. San Jose State is 7-23 overall, while New Mexico is 18-13. The Lobos snapped a five-game losing streak on Saturday. The Spartans, meanwhile, have lost nine in a row. The Lobos are favored by 9.5-points in the latest New Mexico vs. San Jose State odds, while the over-under is set at 156.5. Before entering any San Jose State vs. New Mexico picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 18 of the 2019-20 season on a 72-48 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on New Mexico vs. San Jose State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for San Jose State vs. New Mexico:

New Mexico vs. San Jose State spread: New Mexico -9.5

New Mexico vs. San Jose State over-under: 156.5 points

New Mexico vs. San Jose State money line: New Mexico -486, San Jose State +364

What you need to know about New Mexico

The Lobos escaped with a win against the Utah State Aggies in their last outing, 66-64. Four players on New Mexico scored in the double digits: guard Vance Jackson (17), forward Corey Manigault (16), guard Makuach Maluach (10), and guard Zane Martin (10). Manigault's late steal and layup iced the win for New Mexico. The Lobos overcame a 14-point deficit with 11:38 remaining.

In addition, New Mexico has dominated San Jose State recently. In fact, the Lobos are 7-3 in their last 10 games against the Spartans.

What you need to know about San Jose State

San Jose State has to be hurting after a devastating 92-69 loss at the hands of the UNLV Rebels this past Saturday. Seneca Knight had 20 points and five assists along with eight boards. For the season, Knight is averaging 16.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. In his last meeting against New Mexico, Knight finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

How to make New Mexico vs. San Jose State picks

The model has simulated New Mexico vs. San Jose State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins New Mexico vs. San Jose State? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the New Mexico vs. San Jose State spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.