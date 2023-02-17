The New Mexico Lobos will be looking to snap their four-game losing streak when they face the San Jose State Spartans on Friday night. New Mexico has lost three of those four games by double digits, falling to Wyoming by 14 points on Tuesday. San Jose State has won three of its last four contests, beating UNLV in a 75-66 final earlier this week.

Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Spartans are favored by 1.5 points in the latest San Jose State vs. New Mexico odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 143.5.

San Jose State vs. New Mexico spread: San Jose State -1.5

San Jose State vs. New Mexico over/under: 143.5 points

San Jose State vs. New Mexico money line: San Jose State -125, New Mexico +105

Why San Jose State can cover

San Jose State has won three of its last four games, pulling off an upset at UNLV as a 6.5-point underdog on Tuesday night behind a 19-point performance from junior forward Trey Anderson. He knocked down 6 of 9 shots from the floor, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. The Spartans beat Utah State as 6-point underdogs last Saturday, so they have been undervalued in the betting market.

In fact, they have covered the spread at a 13-4 clip in their last 17 games. New Mexico has been trending in the opposite direction, losing four straight games and failing to cover in five straight outings. The Lobos have only covered once in their last seven trips to San Jose State, and they are expected to be without second-leading scorer Jaelen House (hamstring).

Why New Mexico can cover

New Mexico was dominant in its first game against San Jose State, rolling to a 77-57 win as a 10-point favorite. Senior forward Morris Udeze had a huge game, recording a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds on 7 of 11 shooting. Leading scorer Jamal Mashburn Jr., who averages 19.8 points and 3.0 rebounds, scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds against San Jose State.

The Spartans are winless in their last five Friday games, including a blowout loss to North Texas earlier this season. They have struggled against New Mexico in recent years, losing 15 of the last 20 meetings. The Lobos have covered in five of the last seven head-to-head meetings between these teams.

