The No. 10 seed Radford Highlanders will try to spring another upset when they face the No. 2 seed San Jose State Spartans on Monday afternoon in the 2023 CBI Tournament quarterfinals. Radford took down Tarleton State in overtime as a 3-point underdog on Sunday, while San Jose State blew out Southern Indiana on Saturday. This is the first-ever meeting between these programs.

Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The Spartans are favored by 6.5 points in the latest San Jose State vs. Radford odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 128. Before entering any Radford vs. San Jose State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters this week 83-54 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,500 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on San Jose State vs. Radford. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Radford vs. SJSU:

San Jose State vs. Radford spread: San Jose State -6.5

San Jose State vs. Radford over/under: 128 points

San Jose State vs. Radford money line: San Jose State -285, Radford +228

San Jose State vs. Radford picks: See picks here

Why San Jose State can cover

San Jose State has won five of its last six games, including upset wins over Boise State and Air Force at the end of the regular season. The Spartans also upset Nevada as 4-point underdogs in the Mountain West Conference Tournament before losing in the semifinals. They bounced back with a dominant showing against Southern Indiana on Saturday, cruising to a 77-52 win as 8-point favorites.

The Spartans raced out to a 45-27 halftime lead and never looked back, paced by 22 points from Alvaro Cardenas on 8 of 13 shooting. Omari Moore, who is the team's leading scorer this season, finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists against Southern Indiana. San Jose State has covered the spread in seven of its last eight games as a favorite, while Radford has covered twice in its last seven games.

Why Radford can cover

Radford is in good form entering this game as well, having won three of its last four games. The Highlanders advanced to the quarterfinals of this tournament with a 72-70 win over Tarleton State in overtime on Sunday, as Souleymane Koureissi scored the go-ahead bucket with 36 seconds remaining. DaQuan Smith added 20 points on 8 of 15 shooting, going 3 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Shaquan Jules came up with a clutch performance as well, making all eight of his field-goal attempts in a 16-point outing. Smith, a junior guard, leads Radford with 14.0 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, while junior guard Bryan Antoine is adding 11.2 points. San Jose State is just 3-16 in its last 19 games in the month of March.

How to make San Jose State vs. Radford picks

The model has simulated Radford vs. San Jose State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins San Jose State vs. Radford? And which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 83-54 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.