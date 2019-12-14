San Jose State vs. Stanford: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch San Jose State vs. Stanford basketball game
Who's Playing
Stanford @ San Jose State
Current Records: Stanford 8-1; San Jose State 3-7
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Stanford Cardinal and the San Jose State Spartans will meet up at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Provident Credit Union Event Center. Stanford doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 16.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Cardinal strolled past the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks with points to spare last week, taking the game 72-54. Among those leading the charge for the Cardinal was F Oscar Da Silva, who had 26 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, SJSU needed just a quick three to secure the win on Sunday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 59-57. G Seneca Knight (15 points) and G Brae Ivey (13 points) were the top scorers for SJSU.
Stanford is the favorite in this one, with an expected 16.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Stanford's victory lifted them to 8-1 while San Jose State's loss dropped them down to 3-7. We'll see if Stanford can repeat their recent success or if SJSU bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Cardinal are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 16-point favorite.
Over/Under: 135
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Stanford won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 18, 2018 - Stanford 78 vs. San Jose State 73
