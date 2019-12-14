San Jose State vs. Stanford: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Stanford @ San Jose State

Current Records: Stanford 8-1; San Jose State 3-7

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Stanford Cardinal and the San Jose State Spartans will meet up at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Provident Credit Union Event Center. Stanford doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 16.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Cardinal strolled past the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks with points to spare last week, taking the game 72-54. Among those leading the charge for the Cardinal was F Oscar Da Silva, who had 26 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, SJSU needed just a quick three to secure the win on Sunday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 59-57. G Seneca Knight (15 points) and G Brae Ivey (13 points) were the top scorers for SJSU.

Stanford is the favorite in this one, with an expected 16.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Stanford's victory lifted them to 8-1 while San Jose State's loss dropped them down to 3-7. We'll see if Stanford can repeat their recent success or if SJSU bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Cardinal are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 16-point favorite.

Over/Under: 135

Series History

Stanford won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.