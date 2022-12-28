Who's Playing

UNLV @ San Jose State

Current Records: UNLV 11-1; San Jose State 9-4

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels are 11-2 against the San Jose State Spartans since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. The Rebels and SJSU will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Provident Credit Union Event Center. UNLV won both of their matches against the Spartans last season (81-56 and 70-62) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

The stars were brightly shining for UNLV in a 74-63 win over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles last Thursday. UNLV relied on the efforts of guard EJ Harkless, who had 19 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds, and guard Luis Rodriguez, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points and seven boards. This also makes it three games in a row in which Rodriguez has had at least three steals.

Meanwhile, SJSU made easy work of the Cal Poly Mustangs last week and carried off a 65-43 victory. The top scorer for the Spartans was guard Omari Moore (15 points).

The Rebels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

UNLV is now 11-1 while SJSU sits at 9-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UNLV comes into the contest boasting the most takeaways per game in college basketball at 21.3. On the other end of the spectrum, SJSU is stumbling into the game with the 363rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 7.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against SJSU.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Rebels are a 4.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UNLV have won 11 out of their last 13 games against San Jose State.