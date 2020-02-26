San Jose State vs. Utah State odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 25 predictions from proven model

The Utah State Aggies and the San Jose State Spartans are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Aggies are 22-7 overall and 14-1 at home, while San Jose State is 7-21 overall and 1-11 on the road. Utah State has won five consecutive games. San Jose State, meanwhile, is on a seven-game losing streak. The Aggies are favored by 22-points in the latest Utah State vs. San Jose State odds, while the over-under is set at 150.5. Before entering any San Jose State vs. Utah State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Utah State vs. San Jose State spread: Utah State -22

Utah State vs. San Jose State over-under: 150.5 points

Utah State vs. San Jose State money line: Utah State -5884, San Jose State +1633

What you need to know about Utah State

Everything went Utah State's way against the Wyoming Cowboys last week as the Aggies made off with a 78-58 win. It was another big night for Utah State's Sam Merrill, who had 26 points in addition to five rebounds. Justin Bean finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Utah State had seven steals and scored 22 points off 14 Wyoming turnovers. The Aggies led by double digits all throughout the second half.

In addition, Utah State is 5-0 against the spread in its last five home games against San Jose State.

What you need to know about San Jose State

San Jose State came up short against the Colorado State Rams this past Saturday, 78-71. Brae Ivey wasn't much of a difference maker for San Jose State, as he finished with only seven points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court. Seneca Knight scored a career-high 37 points for the Spartans.

Despite losing seven straight games, the Spartans have fared well against the spread recently. In fact, the Spartans have covered the spread in three of their last four outings.

How to make San Jose State vs. Utah State picks

