Who's Playing

Fresno State @ Santa Barbara

Current Records: Fresno State 1-0; Santa Barbara 1-0

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs will take on the Santa Barbara Gauchos at 5 p.m. ET Friday at Kaiser Permanente Arena. Fresno State was 23-13 last year and is coming off of a 69-56 win against the Fresno Pacific Sunbirds on Monday. Santa Barbara was 17-11 last season and is coming off of a 75-59 victory against the San Francisco State Gators on Monday.

A couple last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs ranked 105th worst with respect to points per game last year, where the squad accrued only 66.2 on average (bottom 86%). Santa Barbara's offense has more to brag about, as they they were 77th best (top 1%) in field goal percentage, finishing the 2021-2022 season at 49.40%.

The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET

Friday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Kaiser Permanente Arena -- Santa Cruz, California

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 1-point favorite against the Gauchos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.