Who's Playing

Hampton @ Santa Barbara

Current Records: Hampton 1-2; Santa Barbara 2-1

What to Know

The Hampton Pirates are on the road again Monday and play against the Santa Barbara Gauchos at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 21 at Thunderdome. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Hampton came up short against the East Carolina Pirates last Wednesday, falling 82-73.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Santa Barbara this past Friday, but luck did not. They fell to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 63-54.

Hampton is now 1-2 while the Gauchos sit at a mirror-image 2-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Hampton is stumbling into the game with the 351st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 82.7 on average. Santa Barbara has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 17th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.00

Odds

The Gauchos are a big 19-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.