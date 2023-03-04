Who's Playing

Hawaii @ Santa Barbara

Current Records: Hawaii 22-9; Santa Barbara 23-7

What to Know

The Santa Barbara Gauchos are 9-3 against the Hawaii Warriors since February of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Santa Barbara and Hawaii will face off in a Big West battle at 9 p.m. ET at Thunderdome. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Gauchos came out on top in a nail-biter against the UC Davis Aggies on Thursday, sneaking past 89-86.

Meanwhile, everything went Hawaii's way against the Northridge Matadors on Thursday as they made off with an 81-55 win.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Santa Barbara is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Santa Barbara up to 23-7 and the Warriors to 22-9. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Gauchos come into the contest boasting the eighth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.30%. But Hawaii have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.20%, which places them 18th in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Gauchos are a 3-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

