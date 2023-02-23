Who's Playing

Long Beach State @ Santa Barbara

Current Records: Long Beach State 15-12; Santa Barbara 20-7

What to Know

Get ready for a Big West battle as the Santa Barbara Gauchos and the Long Beach State Beach will face off at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Thunderdome. Santa Barbara earned a 75-72 win in their most recent matchup against Long Beach State in February.

The game between the Gauchos and the Cal State Fullerton Titans on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Santa Barbara falling 74-60 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Long Beach State was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 70-67 to the Hawaii Warriors.

Santa Barbara is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Gauchos are a 5-point favorite against the Beach, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Long Beach State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Santa Barbara.