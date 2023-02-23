Who's Playing
Long Beach State @ Santa Barbara
Current Records: Long Beach State 15-12; Santa Barbara 20-7
What to Know
Get ready for a Big West battle as the Santa Barbara Gauchos and the Long Beach State Beach will face off at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Thunderdome. Santa Barbara earned a 75-72 win in their most recent matchup against Long Beach State in February.
The game between the Gauchos and the Cal State Fullerton Titans on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Santa Barbara falling 74-60 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, Long Beach State was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 70-67 to the Hawaii Warriors.
Santa Barbara is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Gauchos are a 5-point favorite against the Beach, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Long Beach State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Santa Barbara.
- Feb 09, 2023 - Santa Barbara 75 vs. Long Beach State 72
- Mar 11, 2022 - Long Beach State 67 vs. Santa Barbara 64
- Feb 19, 2022 - Santa Barbara 84 vs. Long Beach State 71
- Jan 13, 2022 - Long Beach State 65 vs. Santa Barbara 58
- Mar 11, 2021 - Santa Barbara 95 vs. Long Beach State 87
- Feb 01, 2020 - Santa Barbara 87 vs. Long Beach State 62
- Jan 11, 2020 - Long Beach State 55 vs. Santa Barbara 52
- Feb 28, 2019 - Long Beach State 69 vs. Santa Barbara 64
- Jan 26, 2019 - Santa Barbara 82 vs. Long Beach State 71
- Mar 01, 2018 - Long Beach State 70 vs. Santa Barbara 69
- Feb 15, 2018 - Santa Barbara 80 vs. Long Beach State 70
- Feb 18, 2017 - Long Beach State 66 vs. Santa Barbara 48
- Jan 19, 2017 - Long Beach State 81 vs. Santa Barbara 76
- Jan 28, 2016 - Long Beach State 80 vs. Santa Barbara 70
- Jan 20, 2016 - Long Beach State 77 vs. Santa Barbara 67