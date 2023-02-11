Who's Playing
UC Davis @ Santa Barbara
Current Records: UC Davis 14-10; Santa Barbara 19-4
What to Know
The UC Davis Aggies have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Santa Barbara Gauchos and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 13 of 2020. UC Davis is staying on the road Saturday to face off against Santa Barbara at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Thunderdome. The Gauchos will be strutting in after a victory while the Aggies will be stumbling in from a defeat.
UC Davis came up short against the California Riverside Highlanders on Thursday, falling 72-65.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Thursday Santa Barbara sidestepped the Long Beach State Beach for a 75-72 win.
UC Davis is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with UC Davis, who are 10-11 against the spread.
UC Davis' loss took them down to 14-10 while Santa Barbara's victory pulled them up to 19-4. A win for the Aggies would reverse both their bad luck and Santa Barbara's good luck. We'll see if UC Davis manages to pull off that tough task or if Santa Barbara keeps their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Gauchos are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Santa Barbara have won ten out of their last 15 games against UC Davis.
- Feb 24, 2022 - Santa Barbara 76 vs. UC Davis 69
- Mar 12, 2021 - Santa Barbara 71 vs. UC Davis 55
- Jan 30, 2021 - Santa Barbara 89 vs. UC Davis 86
- Jan 29, 2021 - Santa Barbara 72 vs. UC Davis 51
- Feb 22, 2020 - Santa Barbara 70 vs. UC Davis 56
- Feb 13, 2020 - UC Davis 84 vs. Santa Barbara 75
- Feb 10, 2019 - UC Davis 61 vs. Santa Barbara 57
- Jan 17, 2019 - Santa Barbara 69 vs. UC Davis 58
- Feb 17, 2018 - UC Davis 71 vs. Santa Barbara 54
- Feb 08, 2018 - Santa Barbara 90 vs. UC Davis 81
- Feb 04, 2017 - UC Davis 67 vs. Santa Barbara 64
- Jan 04, 2017 - UC Davis 73 vs. Santa Barbara 47
- Mar 10, 2016 - Santa Barbara 87 vs. UC Davis 61
- Feb 20, 2016 - Santa Barbara 62 vs. UC Davis 55
- Feb 11, 2016 - Santa Barbara 72 vs. UC Davis 66