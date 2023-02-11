Who's Playing

UC Davis @ Santa Barbara

Current Records: UC Davis 14-10; Santa Barbara 19-4

What to Know

The UC Davis Aggies have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Santa Barbara Gauchos and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 13 of 2020. UC Davis is staying on the road Saturday to face off against Santa Barbara at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Thunderdome. The Gauchos will be strutting in after a victory while the Aggies will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UC Davis came up short against the California Riverside Highlanders on Thursday, falling 72-65.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Thursday Santa Barbara sidestepped the Long Beach State Beach for a 75-72 win.

UC Davis is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with UC Davis, who are 10-11 against the spread.

UC Davis' loss took them down to 14-10 while Santa Barbara's victory pulled them up to 19-4. A win for the Aggies would reverse both their bad luck and Santa Barbara's good luck. We'll see if UC Davis manages to pull off that tough task or if Santa Barbara keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Gauchos are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Santa Barbara have won ten out of their last 15 games against UC Davis.