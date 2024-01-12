Halftime Report

Santa Clara is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 40-34 lead against Gonzaga.

Santa Clara came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Gonzaga Bulldogs @ Santa Clara Broncos

Current Records: Gonzaga 11-4, Santa Clara 11-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Gonzaga has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Santa Clara Broncos will face off in a West Coast battle at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Leavey Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Gonzaga has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven games by 19 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Toreros at home to the tune of 101-74. With Gonzaga ahead 55-35 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Ryan Nembhard and Ben Gregg were among the main playmakers for Gonzaga as the former scored 18 points along with nine assists and six rebounds and the latter scored 22 points along with seven rebounds and four steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Gregg has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Nolan Hickman, who scored 17 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, the Broncos rang in the new year with a 78-72 win over the Waves on Saturday. The over/under was set at 150 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Among those leading the charge was Adama Bal, who scored 28 points. Those 28 points set a new season-high mark for him.

The Bulldogs' victory bumped their record up to 11-4. As for the Broncos, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Gonzaga have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Santa Clara struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, Gonzaga shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by nine points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Odds

Gonzaga is a big 9-point favorite against Santa Clara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 158 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Gonzaga has won all of the games they've played against Santa Clara in the last 6 years.