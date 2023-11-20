Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Santa Clara Broncos

Current Records: Miss Valley State 0-4, Santa Clara 4-0

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Miss Valley State has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Santa Clara Broncos at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 20th at Leavey Center. Miss Valley State comes in on a streak of failing to score more than 53 points in their last three games, a trend the squad is of course eager to reverse.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Miss Valley State found out the hard way on Friday. They took a serious blow against the Horned Frogs, falling 86-52. That's two games in a row now that Miss Valley State has lost by exactly 34 points.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara is still undefeated this season after their match against SE Louisiana on Saturday, but SE Louisiana came as close as anyone has to beating them. The Broncos came out on top in a nail-biter against the Lions and snuck past 65-63.

Santa Clara can attribute much of their success to Christoph Tilly, who scored 20 points along with 6 rebounds and 4 steals.

The Delta Devils' loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 0-4. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 52.0 points per game. As for the Broncos, their victory bumped their record up to 4-0.

While only Miss Valley State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead to Monday, the game looks promising for Santa Clara, as the team is favored by a full 27 points. This contest will be Miss Valley State's fifth straight as the underdogs on the road (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Miss Valley State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 28.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Santa Clara struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Santa Clara has won both of the games they've played against Miss Valley State in the last 5 years.