Halftime Report

Santa Clara is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 39-34 lead against Oregon.

Santa Clara entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Oregon step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Oregon Ducks @ Santa Clara Broncos

Current Records: Oregon 4-0, Santa Clara 5-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Raider Arena -- Niceville, Florida

Raider Arena -- Niceville, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

Santa Clara has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against the Oregon Ducks at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Raider Arena. Both teams have allowed few points on average, (Santa Clara: 61.4, Oregon: 63.2) so any points scored will be well earned.

Santa Clara entered their contest on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put a hurting on the Delta Devils at home to the tune of 81-39. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, as Santa Clara did.

Santa Clara's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Johnny O'Neil, who scored 12 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Carlos Marshall Jr., who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oregon put another one in the bag on Monday to keep their perfect season alive. They walked away with a 67-54 victory over the Rattlers.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Oregon to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jadrian Tracey, who scored 13 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Broncos pushed their record up to 5-0 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. As for the Ducks, their victory bumped their record up to 4-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Santa Clara have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oregon struggles in that department as they've been even better at 44.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Oregon is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Santa Clara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Injury Report for Santa Clara

Injury Report for Oregon

Jackson Shelstad: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Mookie Cook: Out (Ankle)

N'Faly Dante: Out (Hamstring)

Nate Bittle: Out (Wrist)

