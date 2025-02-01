Who's Playing

Pacific Tigers @ Santa Clara Broncos

Current Records: Pacific 6-17, Santa Clara 14-9

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Santa Clara. They and the Pacific Tigers will face off in a West Coast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Leavey Center. The Broncos are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.6 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, Santa Clara came up short against Saint Mary's and fell 67-54. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Broncos in their matchups with the Gaels: they've now lost seven in a row.

Carlos Stewart put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points. Those six threes gave him a new career-high.

Meanwhile, Pacific came into Thursday's game having lost four straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They had just enough and edged Wash. State out 70-68. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Tigers have posted since November 24, 2023.

Pacific's win on Thursday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Elias Ralph, who went 7 for 13 en route to 18 points plus eight rebounds and two blocks. Ralph had some trouble finding his footing against Pepperdine on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Jazz Gardner was another key player, as he made all 7 shots he took racking up 14 points.

Pacific smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in three consecutive matches.

Santa Clara's defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-9. As for Pacific, their victory ended a six-game drought at home and bumped them up to 6-17.

Everything came up roses for Santa Clara against Pacific in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, as the squad secured a 79-53 win. Does Santa Clara have another victory up their sleeve, or will Pacific turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Santa Clara is a big 16.5-point favorite against Pacific, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Broncos, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Santa Clara has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Pacific.