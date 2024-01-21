Halftime Report

The last time Santa Clara and Portland met, the match was decided by 19 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. Santa Clara has jumped out to a quick 45-41 lead against Portland.

If Santa Clara keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-7 in no time. On the other hand, Portland will have to make due with a 7-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Portland Pilots @ Santa Clara Broncos

Current Records: Portland 7-11, Santa Clara 13-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Santa Clara is 10-0 against Portland since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a West Coast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Leavey Center. Portland took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Santa Clara, who comes in off a win.

After a disappointing 49 points in their last match, Santa Clara made sure to put some points up on the board against Pacific on Thursday. The Broncos blew past the Tigers 88-69. Winning is a bit easier when you make nine more threes than your opponent, as Santa Clara did.

Johnny O'Neil was the offensive standout of the match as he went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points and 4 assists. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Portland was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their contest with San Fran. but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. There's no need to mince words: the Pilots lost to the Dons on Saturday, and the Pilots lost bad. The score wound up at 96-69. Portland has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Vukasin Masic, who scored 21 points.

The Broncos' win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 13-7. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.0 points per game. As for the Pilots, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-11 record this season.

Going forward, Santa Clara is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Santa Clara's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread vs Portland over their last nine matchups.

Santa Clara took their win against Portland in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 103-84. One of the biggest obstacles trying to stand in the way of that victory was Portland's Mike Meadows, who scored 39 points. Now that he won't be playing on Saturday, will it be that much easier for Santa Clara to walk away with another win? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Santa Clara is a big 11-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Santa Clara has won all of the games they've played against Portland in the last 6 years.