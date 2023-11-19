Halftime Report

Only zero more quarters stand between Santa Clara and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. After two quarters, neither squad has the game in the bag, but Santa Clara leads 65-63 over SE Louisiana.

Santa Clara entered the contest having won two straight and they're just zero quarters away from another. Will they make it three, or will SE Louisiana step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

1st Quarter Report

SE Louisiana fell flat on their face against BYU on Wednesday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. SE Louisiana has jumped out to a quick 30-26 lead against Santa Clara.

If SE Louisiana keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 1-2 in no time. On the other hand, Santa Clara will have to make due with a 3-0 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ Santa Clara Broncos

Current Records: SE Louisiana 1-2, Santa Clara 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The SE Louisiana Lions will head out on the road to face off against the Santa Clara Broncos at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Leavey Center. SE Louisiana might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Wednesday.

SE Louisiana was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday and that exactly how things played out. They were completely outmatched by the Cougars on the road and fell 105-48. SE Louisiana was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-17.

Despite their defeat, SE Louisiana saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Brody Rowbury, who earned 13 points, was perhaps the best of all.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, SE Louisiana struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as BYU racked up 28.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Tuesday. They walked away with a 89-77 victory over the Cardinal.

Santa Clara's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Carlos Marshall Jr. led the charge by earning 20 points along with 4 steals. Another player making a difference was Adama Bal, who earned 23 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Lions now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Broncos, their victory bumped their record up to 3-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SE Louisiana have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Santa Clara struggles in that department as they've been even better at 44.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.