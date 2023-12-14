Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Utah State Aggies @ Santa Clara Broncos

Current Records: Utah State 9-1, Santa Clara 7-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Utah State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Santa Clara Broncos at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Leavey Center. Utah State is expected to win (but not by much) so they will need to come into the match prepared for a fight.

Utah State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matchups by 23 points or more this season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday as they easily beat the Nighthawks 84-53 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, as Utah State did.

Santa Clara has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a hard 93-76 fall against the Lobos on Saturday.

The Aggies' win was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-1. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.3 points per game. As for the Broncos, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-3 record this season.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Utah State just can't miss this season, having made 53.6% of their shots per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage per game overall). However, it's not like Santa Clara struggles in that department as they've made 47.1% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Utah State took their win against Santa Clara when the teams last played back in November of 2022 by a conclusive 96-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Utah State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Santa Clara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Aggies slightly, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

Utah State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.