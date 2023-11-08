Who's Playing

Utah Tech Trailblazers @ Santa Clara Broncos

Current Records: Utah Tech 0-0, Santa Clara 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.15

What to Know

The Utah Tech Trailblazers will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Santa Clara Broncos. Tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 8th at Leavey Center.

Wednesday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Utah Tech were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 34 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Santa Clara struggles in that department as they were even better at 38.6 per game.

Looking back to last season, Utah Tech finished on the wrong side of .500 (13-18), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Santa Clara had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 23-8 record.

Utah Tech is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 15-12-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Santa Clara is a big 12.5-point favorite against Utah Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Broncos as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

