Yale Bulldogs @ Santa Clara Broncos

Current Records: Yale 7-6, Santa Clara 9-5

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

After three games on the road, Santa Clara is heading back home. They will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Yale Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Leavey Center. Santa Clara will be strutting in after a victory while Yale will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Saturday, the Broncos earned a 81-73 win over the Dukes. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 153.5 point over/under.

Santa Clara relied on the efforts of Adama Bal, who scored 19 points, and Carlos Marshall Jr., who scored 19 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs lost to the Jayhawks on the road by a decisive 75-60 margin on Friday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Yale has scored all season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Bez Mbeng, who scored 13 points along with five assists and three steals.

The Broncos' win bumped their record up to 9-5. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Santa Clara have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Yale struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.