Who's Playing

Boise State @ Santa Clara

Current Records: Boise State 10-2; Santa Clara 11-3

What to Know

The Boise State Broncos have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Santa Clara Broncos in a holiday battle at 5 p.m. ET Thursday at Leavey Center. Boise State will be hoping to build upon the 72-60 win they picked up against Santa Clara when they previously played in December of last year.

Everything went Boise State's way against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Sunday as they made off with a 77-57 win. Boise State got double-digit scores from four players: forward Tyson Degenhart (17), guard Chibuzo Agbo (16), guard Max Rice (13), and center Lukas Milner (10). Degenhart hadn't helped his team much against the New Orleans Privateers last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara bagged a 71-62 victory over the California Golden Bears on Sunday. Guard Brandin Podziemski was the offensive standout of the contest for Santa Clara, picking up 20 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Boise State is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Boise State to 10-2 and Santa Clara to 11-3. On Sunday Boise State relied heavily on Tyson Degenhart, who had 17 points. It will be up to Santa Clara's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Broncos are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boise State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.