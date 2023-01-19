Who's Playing

Brigham Young @ Santa Clara

Current Records: Brigham Young 14-7; Santa Clara 15-5

What to Know

The Santa Clara Broncos and the Brigham Young Cougars are set to square off in a West Coast matchup at 11 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at Leavey Center. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Broncos strolled past the Pacific Tigers with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 92-81. Five players on Santa Clara scored in the double digits: forward Keshawn Justice (26), guard Carlos Stewart (21), forward Parker Braun (10), center Jaden Bediako (10), and guard Brenton Knapper (10). This also makes it three games in a row in which Carlos Stewart has had at least three steals.

Meanwhile, BYU picked up a 91-81 victory over the Pepperdine Waves on Saturday. Among those leading the charge for the Cougars was forward Fousseyni Traore, who had 19 points along with nine boards and three blocks.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Santa Clara is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

Santa Clara got away with a 77-76 win when the two teams previously met in January of last year. Will they repeat their success, or does BYU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $10.67

Odds

The Broncos are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Brigham Young have won eight out of their last ten games against Santa Clara.