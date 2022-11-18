Who's Playing

DePaul @ Santa Clara

Current Records: DePaul 3-0; Santa Clara 2-1

What to Know

The Santa Clara Broncos will take on the DePaul Blue Demons at 9:30 p.m. ET Friday at Baha Mar Convention Center. The odds don't look promising for Santa Clara, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

The Broncos found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 96-74 punch to the gut against the Utah State Aggies on Monday. Parker Braun (14 points) and Brandin Podziemski (12 points) were the top scorers for Santa Clara.

Meanwhile, DePaul had enough points to win and then some against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Monday, taking their game 69-53. Four players on DePaul scored in the double digits: forward Javan Johnson (20), guard Philmon Gebrewhit (15), guard Umoja Gibson (14), and forward Eral Penn (10).

DePaul's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Santa Clara's defeat dropped them down to 2-1. On Monday DePaul relied heavily on Javan Johnson, who had 20 points in addition to eight boards. It will be up to Santa Clara's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Blue Demons are a 3.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Demons as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.