We've got another exciting West Coast Conference matchup on the college basketball schedule as the Santa Clara Broncos and the No. 23 Gonzaga Bulldogs are set to tip at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Leavey Center. Santa Clara is 11-6 overall and 5-2 at home, while Gonzaga is 11-4 overall and 0-1 on the road. The Bulldogs are on a 26-game winning streak against their WCC rivals but the two programs have split their last 10 meetings against the spread.

Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga spread: Santa Clara +8

Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga over/under: 158 points

Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga money line: Santa Clara: +321, Gonzaga: -411

What you need to know about Santa Clara

Last Saturday, the Broncos were able to grind out a solid victory over the Pepperdine Waves, taking the game 78-72. Santa Clara can attribute much of its success to Adama Bal, who scored a season-high 28 points in the win. Bal, an Arizona transfer, went a perfect 12-for-12 from the free-throw line during his performance and is now averaging a team-leading 15.9 points per game.

Santa Clara enters Thursday's matchup shooting 37.4% from the 3-point line, which is good enough for 38th among Division I college basketball programs. The Broncos are averaging 76.6 points per game and they'll certainly be looking to space the floor and shoot their way into contention against the Bulldogs.

What you need to know about Gonzaga

Gonzaga has made a habit of sweeping its opponents off the court, having now won seven games by 19 points or more this season. The Zags claimed a resounding 101-74 win over the San Diego Toreros at home. Gonzaga can attribute much of its success to Ryan Nembhard, who scored 18 points while dishing out nine assists and pulling down six rebounds.

Ben Gregg also scored a season-high 22 points to go along with seven rebounds and four steals, while Graham Ike scored 19 points and snatched eight rebounds. Gonzaga has five players averaging double-figures in scoring and that versatility makes Mark Few's squad a matchup nightmare.

