A West Coast battle is on tap Thursday between the Santa Clara Broncos and the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs are 22-0 overall and 10-0 at home, while Santa Clara is 10-6 overall and 4-2 on the road. The Broncos are 5-16 against the spread in their last 21 games following an against-the-spread win. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are 3-0-1 against the spread in their last four games.

The home team is 5-1 against the spread in the last six meetings between these two teams. The Bulldogs are favored by 30.5-points in the latest Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 154. Before entering any Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara:

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara spread: Gonzaga -30.5

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara over-under: 154 points

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara money line: Gonzaga -15000, Santa Clara +2500

What you need to know about Gonzaga

The Bulldogs continued their torrid run on Saturday, thumping the San Diego Toreros 106-69. It was another big night for Gonzaga's Drew Timme, who scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Timme leads Gonzaga with 19.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Andrew Nembhard dishes 4.4 assists per outing.

Gonzaga is the most accurate team in college basketball, shooting 55.4 percent from the field. The Bulldogs also feature the nation's most efficient offense, scoring 93.4 points per game.

What you need to know about Santa Clara

The Broncos snapped a two-game slide on Saturday, downing the Pepperdine Waves 86-82. Josip Vrankic led Santa Clara with 26 points and nine rebounds. Vrankic leads Santa Clara in scoring at 15.4 points per game and rebounding at 8.6 boards per outing. Jalen Williams dishes 2.2 assists per game.

Santa Clara's defense is impressive, holding opponents to 39.6 parent from the floor -- a top-20 average in the country. The Broncos have lost 13 consecutive road games against Gonzaga, but Santa Clara is 3-6 against the spread in its last nine meetings with the Bulldogs.

How to make Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga picks

The model has simulated Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.