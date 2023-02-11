Who's Playing
Loyola Marymount @ Santa Clara
Current Records: Loyola Marymount 17-9; Santa Clara 18-8
What to Know
The Loyola Marymount Lions lost both of their matches to the Santa Clara Broncos last season on scores of 60-79 and 80-84, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Lions and Santa Clara will face off in a West Coast battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Leavey Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Loyola Marymount sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 78-74 win over the Saint Mary's Gaels on Thursday. Loyola Marymount's guard Cam Shelton did his thing and had 31 points along with five boards.
Meanwhile, Santa Clara didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the San Diego Toreros on Thursday, but they still walked away with an 80-75 victory. Santa Clara's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Keshawn Justice led the charge as he shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points and five rebounds.
The wins brought the Lions up to 17-9 and the Broncos to 18-8. Loyola Marymount is 9-7 after wins this season, Santa Clara 11-6.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
Series History
Loyola Marymount have won seven out of their last 13 games against Santa Clara.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Santa Clara 84 vs. Loyola Marymount 80
- Feb 03, 2022 - Santa Clara 79 vs. Loyola Marymount 60
- Feb 16, 2021 - Loyola Marymount 76 vs. Santa Clara 73
- Jan 23, 2021 - Santa Clara 72 vs. Loyola Marymount 69
- Feb 15, 2020 - Loyola Marymount 65 vs. Santa Clara 59
- Feb 28, 2019 - Loyola Marymount 72 vs. Santa Clara 70
- Jan 26, 2019 - Loyola Marymount 69 vs. Santa Clara 61
- Feb 22, 2018 - Loyola Marymount 65 vs. Santa Clara 64
- Jan 04, 2018 - Santa Clara 65 vs. Loyola Marymount 49
- Jan 21, 2017 - Santa Clara 64 vs. Loyola Marymount 63
- Jan 07, 2017 - Loyola Marymount 66 vs. Santa Clara 56
- Feb 18, 2016 - Santa Clara 76 vs. Loyola Marymount 72
- Jan 16, 2016 - Loyola Marymount 76 vs. Santa Clara 66