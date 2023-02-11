Who's Playing

Loyola Marymount @ Santa Clara

Current Records: Loyola Marymount 17-9; Santa Clara 18-8

What to Know

The Loyola Marymount Lions lost both of their matches to the Santa Clara Broncos last season on scores of 60-79 and 80-84, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Lions and Santa Clara will face off in a West Coast battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Leavey Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Loyola Marymount sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 78-74 win over the Saint Mary's Gaels on Thursday. Loyola Marymount's guard Cam Shelton did his thing and had 31 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the San Diego Toreros on Thursday, but they still walked away with an 80-75 victory. Santa Clara's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Keshawn Justice led the charge as he shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points and five rebounds.

The wins brought the Lions up to 17-9 and the Broncos to 18-8. Loyola Marymount is 9-7 after wins this season, Santa Clara 11-6.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Loyola Marymount have won seven out of their last 13 games against Santa Clara.