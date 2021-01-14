The Santa Clara Broncos will visit the Pacific Tigers on Thursday in a West Coast Conference battle. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET at the Spanos Center as two legendary figures in college basketball will match wits as Pacific finally returns to action after undergoing two separate two-week quarantines. Tigers head coach Damon Stoudamire was an All-American at Arizona in 1995 while Herb Sendek has won 484 games in 27 years as a head coach.

Santa Clara has won and covered in seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups between the programs. On Thursday, the Broncos are listed as three-point favorites with the over-under for total points listed at 130.5 in the latest Santa Clara vs. Pacific odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Santa Clara vs. Pacific spread: Santa Clara -3

Santa Clara vs. Pacific over-under: 130.5 points

What you need to know about Santa Clara



The Broncos are 7-2 on the season and 1-0 in conference play following a hard-fought 66-64 win over St. Mary's on Saturday. Keshawn Justice had 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting in the victory and the Broncos limited the Gaels to just 39.0 percent shooting from the floor.

Fourth-year starter Josip Vrankic leads the team in both scoring (15.6 ppg) and rebounding (8.3 rpg). Vrankic averaged 14.0 points per game against Pacific last season and Stoudamire will have to limit both Vrankic and Justice on Thursday to stay in the game.

What you need to know about Pacific

The Tigers will be playing their first conference game of the season after having eight games cancelled and four games postponed while handling their multiple coronavirus scares. Pacific is playing just it's second game in the last six weeks, but in what little we have seen of the Tigers, they've been dominant on the offensive glass.

Pacific is averaging 15.8 offensive rebounds per game, which is third-best in the nation. Broc Finstuen is averaging 12.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, and 4.3 of those rebounds per contest have come on the offensive end. Finstuen's instincts while crashing the glass as a guard has helped create a lot of second-chance opportunities for Pacific and could be a key on Thursday.

