Who's Playing

Sam Houston @ Santa Clara

Regular Season Records: Sam Houston 25-7; Santa Clara 23-9

What to Know

The Santa Clara Broncos and the Sam Houston Bearkats are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 15 at Leavey Center in the first round of the NIT. The Broncos are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Santa Clara was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 93-87 to the San Francisco Dons.

Sam Houston lost a heartbreaker to the Grand Canyon Antelopes when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again last Friday. The Bearkats fell just short of Grand Canyon by a score of 78-75. Sam Houston's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Qua Grant, who had 24 points and eight assists. Grant had some trouble finding his footing against the California Baptist Lancers last Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction. Grant's points were the most he has had all year.

Santa Clara is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Santa Clara, who are 15-14 against the spread.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $44.00

Odds

The Broncos are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bearkats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -115

Series History

Sam Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.