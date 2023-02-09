Who's Playing

San Diego @ Santa Clara

Current Records: San Diego 11-14; Santa Clara 17-8

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the San Diego Toreros will be on the road. San Diego and the Santa Clara Broncos will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Leavey Center. The Toreros lost both of their matches to Santa Clara last season on scores of 74-78 and 66-79, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

The Loyola Marymount Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday San Diego proved too difficult a challenge. San Diego came out on top against Loyola Marymount by a score of 87-79. It was another big night for San Diego's guard Marcellus Earlington, who had 30 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, the Broncos strolled past the San Francisco Dons with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 83-70. Santa Clara's guard Brandin Podziemski did his thing and posted a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds in addition to five steals.

San Diego is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

San Diego is now 11-14 while Santa Clara sits at 17-8. The Toreros are 2-8 after wins this year, the Broncos 10-6.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Broncos are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Toreros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Santa Clara have won ten out of their last 14 games against San Diego.