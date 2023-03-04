Who's Playing
San Francisco @ Santa Clara
Regular Season Records: San Francisco 19-13; Santa Clara 23-8
What to Know
The San Francisco Dons and the Santa Clara Broncos are set to clash March 5 at Orleans Arena in the third round of the West Coast Conference Tourney.
The Dons earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Friday. They strolled past the Pacific Tigers with points to spare, taking the matchup 80-63. San Francisco relied on the efforts of guard Tyrell Roberts, who had 25 points, and guard Marcus Williams, who had 18 points and five assists along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, Santa Clara didn't have too much trouble with the San Diego Toreros on the road on Saturday as they won 81-63. The Broncos' guard Brandin Podziemski did his thing and shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds in addition to five assists.
San Francisco ended up a good deal behind Santa Clara when they played when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, losing 83-70. Can San Francisco avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
San Francisco have won ten out of their last 16 games against Santa Clara.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Santa Clara 83 vs. San Francisco 70
- Dec 29, 2022 - Santa Clara 79 vs. San Francisco 67
- Feb 12, 2022 - San Francisco 74 vs. Santa Clara 58
- Jan 29, 2022 - San Francisco 88 vs. Santa Clara 85
- Jan 21, 2021 - San Francisco 73 vs. Santa Clara 50
- Feb 13, 2020 - San Francisco 70 vs. Santa Clara 61
- Jan 09, 2020 - San Francisco 80 vs. Santa Clara 61
- Feb 23, 2019 - Santa Clara 68 vs. San Francisco 65
- Feb 09, 2019 - San Francisco 78 vs. Santa Clara 72
- Feb 03, 2018 - San Francisco 70 vs. Santa Clara 59
- Jan 18, 2018 - Santa Clara 65 vs. San Francisco 62
- Mar 04, 2017 - Santa Clara 76 vs. San Francisco 69
- Feb 09, 2017 - San Francisco 61 vs. Santa Clara 58
- Dec 31, 2016 - Santa Clara 72 vs. San Francisco 58
- Feb 06, 2016 - San Francisco 89 vs. Santa Clara 86
- Jan 21, 2016 - San Francisco 74 vs. Santa Clara 61