Who's Playing

San Francisco @ Santa Clara

Regular Season Records: San Francisco 19-13; Santa Clara 23-8

What to Know

The San Francisco Dons and the Santa Clara Broncos are set to clash March 5 at Orleans Arena in the third round of the West Coast Conference Tourney.

The Dons earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Friday. They strolled past the Pacific Tigers with points to spare, taking the matchup 80-63. San Francisco relied on the efforts of guard Tyrell Roberts, who had 25 points, and guard Marcus Williams, who had 18 points and five assists along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara didn't have too much trouble with the San Diego Toreros on the road on Saturday as they won 81-63. The Broncos' guard Brandin Podziemski did his thing and shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds in addition to five assists.

San Francisco ended up a good deal behind Santa Clara when they played when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, losing 83-70. Can San Francisco avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 12:30 a.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

San Francisco have won ten out of their last 16 games against Santa Clara.