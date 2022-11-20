Who's Playing

UCF @ Santa Clara

Current Records: UCF 3-1; Santa Clara 3-1

What to Know

The UCF Knights will take on the Santa Clara Broncos at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Baha Mar Convention Center.

It was a close one, but on Friday UCF sidestepped the Oklahoma State Cowboys for a 60-56 victory. Forward Taylor Hendricks was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Knights, posting a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara was able to grind out a solid win over the DePaul Blue Demons on Friday, winning 69-61. Santa Clara's guard Brandin Podziemski was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 21 points and 12 boards.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when UCF and Santa Clara clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.