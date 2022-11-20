Who's Playing
UCF @ Santa Clara
Current Records: UCF 3-1; Santa Clara 3-1
What to Know
The UCF Knights will take on the Santa Clara Broncos at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Baha Mar Convention Center.
It was a close one, but on Friday UCF sidestepped the Oklahoma State Cowboys for a 60-56 victory. Forward Taylor Hendricks was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Knights, posting a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Santa Clara was able to grind out a solid win over the DePaul Blue Demons on Friday, winning 69-61. Santa Clara's guard Brandin Podziemski was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 21 points and 12 boards.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when UCF and Santa Clara clash.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.