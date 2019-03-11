Savannah State vs. Delaware State odds, line: 2019 MEAC Tournament picks, predictions from model on 111-87 roll

Teams hoping to make an unlikely run to the 2019 MEAC Tournament title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament meet when the 11th-seeded Delaware State Hornets battle the sixth-seeded Savannah State Tigers in the first round. Delaware State (5-24) has lost three in a row and six of seven overall, while Savannah State (11-19) has won six of 10. Monday's tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET from Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The Tigers are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Savannah State vs. Delaware State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 155. Before making any Savannah State vs. Delaware picks of your own, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned nearly $4,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 18 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 111-87 run against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Savannah State vs. Delaware State. We can tell you it is leaning under, and it has a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows Savannah State, which joined the conference in 2011-12 after being an independent, leads the all-time series 5-3, winning the past five. The Tigers have never made the NCAA Tournament, but own two regular-season MEAC championships – last season and 2011-12.

Junior guard Zach Sellers (12.5 ppg) has come up big when needed. He had a season-high 29 points against South Carolina State on Jan. 26. Senior guard Zaquavian Smith (9.9 ppg) has been red hot, scoring 21 vs. Howard a week ago and 16 at North Carolina A&T on Feb. 25.

But just because the Tigers won the regular-season meeting does not guarantee they will cover the Delaware State vs. Savannah State spread Monday.

That's because the Hornets nearly knocked off Savannah State in their Feb. 2 meeting, holding a late lead before falling 76-73. Delaware State out-rebounded the Tigers 43-36 and held Savannah State's top scorers, Jaquan Dotson and Sellers, to five and six points. The Hornets last made the NCAA Tournament in 2004-05, when they lost to Duke 57-46 in the first round.

They have been close to making a return trip, but have been MEAC Tournament runners-up five times, the last coming in 2014-15. Senior guard Kevin Larkin (15.9 ppg) has been a steady force, scoring 19 points three times in his past nine games. He had his biggest game early in the season when he scored 40 in a win over Division III Cairn University.

So who wins Delaware State vs. Savannah State? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Delaware State vs. Savannah State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,200 on its college basketball picks the past two years, and find out.