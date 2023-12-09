Who's Playing

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 4-4, SC State 2-7

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina

The Bethune-Cook. Wildcats will head out on the road to face off against the SC State Bulldogs at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. SC State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Bethune-Cook., who comes in off a win.

Bethune-Cook.'s three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Friday. They came out on top against the Cardinals by a score of 96-82. The victory was just what Bethune-Cook. needed coming off of a 69-48 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, SC State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They fell just short of the Buccaneers by a score of 66-64.

Even though they lost, SC State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Charleston Southern only pulled down six.

The Wildcats pushed their record up to 4-4 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 98.0 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bethune-Cook. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SC State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Bethune-Cook. didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against SC State in their previous matchup back in February of 2020, but they still walked away with a 69-65 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bethune-Cook. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Bethune-Cook. has won 6 out of their last 8 games against SC State.