Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ SC State Bulldogs

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 4-4, SC State 2-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Bethune-Cook. Wildcats will head out on the road to face off against the SC State Bulldogs at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. Bethune-Cook. might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 12 turnovers last Friday.

Bethune-Cook.'s three-game losing streak finally came to an end. They came out on top against the Cardinals by a score of 96-82. The win was just what Bethune-Cook. needed coming off of a 69-48 defeat in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, SC State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They fell just short of the Buccaneers by a score of 66-64.

Even though they lost, SC State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Charleston Southern only pulled down six.

The Wildcats' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-4. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 98.0 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-7.

Bethune-Cook. is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bethune-Cook. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SC State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

SC State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Bethune-Cook., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Series History

Bethune-Cook. has won 6 out of their last 8 games against SC State.