Who's Playing
Coppin State Eagles @ SC State Bulldogs
Current Records: Coppin State 2-18, SC State 7-15
How To Watch
- When: Monday, February 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the SC State Bulldogs and the Coppin State Eagles are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 5th at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
SC State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of the Bears by a score of 72-70. SC State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Meanwhile, Coppin State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a serious blow against the Eagles, falling 77-46. Coppin State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-28.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Coppin State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as NC Central posted 15 assists.
The Bulldogs' loss dropped their record down to 7-15. As for the Eagles, they dropped their record down to 2-18 with that defeat, which was their 13th straight on the road.
Monday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: SC State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Coppin State, though, as they've been averaging only 30.8 rebounds per game. Given SC State's sizable advantage in that area, the Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.
SC State was able to grind out a solid win over the Eagles in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 94-84. Will SC State repeat their success, or do the Eagles have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
SC State is a big 8.5-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 8-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 135.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
SC State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Coppin State.
- Feb 11, 2023 - SC State 94 vs. Coppin State 84
- Jan 07, 2023 - Coppin State 85 vs. SC State 73
- Feb 12, 2022 - SC State 66 vs. Coppin State 58
- Jan 08, 2022 - Coppin State 74 vs. SC State 65
- Feb 15, 2020 - SC State 70 vs. Coppin State 66
- Jan 04, 2020 - SC State 79 vs. Coppin State 75
- Feb 11, 2019 - SC State 85 vs. Coppin State 84
- Jan 14, 2019 - SC State 70 vs. Coppin State 68
- Feb 05, 2018 - Coppin State 84 vs. SC State 60
- Jan 27, 2018 - Coppin State 73 vs. SC State 65