Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ SC State Bulldogs

Current Records: Coppin State 2-18, SC State 7-15

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the SC State Bulldogs and the Coppin State Eagles are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 5th at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

SC State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of the Bears by a score of 72-70. SC State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Coppin State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a serious blow against the Eagles, falling 77-46. Coppin State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-28.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Coppin State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as NC Central posted 15 assists.

The Bulldogs' loss dropped their record down to 7-15. As for the Eagles, they dropped their record down to 2-18 with that defeat, which was their 13th straight on the road.

Monday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: SC State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Coppin State, though, as they've been averaging only 30.8 rebounds per game. Given SC State's sizable advantage in that area, the Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.

SC State was able to grind out a solid win over the Eagles in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 94-84. Will SC State repeat their success, or do the Eagles have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

SC State is a big 8.5-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

Series History

SC State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Coppin State.