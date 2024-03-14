Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ SC State Bulldogs

Current Records: Delaware State 13-17, SC State 14-17

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Norfolk Scope Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk Scope Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The SC State Bulldogs and the Delaware State Hornets are set to clash at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Norfolk Scope Arena in a MEAC postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

SC State unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Thursday. They took a 79-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles. SC State found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 18.4% worse than the opposition.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Raquan Brown, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Delaware State last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 67-59 to the Hawks. Delaware State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Jevin Muniz, who scored 28 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Delaware State struggled to work together and finished the game with only two assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Bulldogs' defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 14-17. As for the Hornets, they dropped their record down to 13-17 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road.

SC State beat Delaware State 69-62 in their previous meeting back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for SC State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

SC State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Delaware State.